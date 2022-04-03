LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— According to Las Vegas Metro police, a house party took a violent turn that ultimately led to a shooting in the parking lot of a Denny’s in Las Vegas. The exact time was not shared.

Police say a fight occurred at a house party, and after one group involved left the house, they reportedly stopped at a Denny’s to use the restroom. The other group involved then followed them, causing the fight to continue in the parking lot. The group who followed ended up firing several shots before fleeing. One person was hit and was reportedly transported to UMC and is in serious, but stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.