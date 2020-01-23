Breaking News
House fire kills 19 dogs in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (CBS) — Nineteen dogs were killed early Thursday when a fire broke out at a Labradoodle breeder’s lakefront home in Orlando, fire officials said.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. at a home on Bay Lake Road near John Young Parkway.

Officials said firefighters revived four adult dogs and rescued nine puppies. The breeder also saved some dogs.

The breeder was home when the fire started, but she was not injured.

The house sustained damage from smoke and flames, but the cause of the fire is under investigation.

