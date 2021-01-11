House Democrats will move Monday to impeach Trump

WASHINGTON (KLAS) — Democrats and even some Republicans in Congress say President Trump is responsible for the violent and deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. They want the president out of office even before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Democratic congressional leaders say they’ll make their first attempt to force President Trump out of the White House Monday morning.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says Democrats will try to pass a resolution to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment and try to remove President Trump from office.

“I believe Donald Trump is a threat every single day when he is at 1600 Pennsylvania,” said Sen. Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat.

If the vice president does not respond in 24 hours, Democrats say they’ll seek to impeach President Trump.

Senator Wyden says the president incited the mobs that invaded the U.S. Capitol.

“This is part of making it clear that the country understands the enormity of the damage that was done by domestic terrorists,” he said.

Republican Senator Roy Blunt says impeaching the president again would only divide the country further.

“The speaker knows this is not going to happen, Senator Schumer knows this is not going to happen. You don’t have the time for this to happen, even if there was a reason,” said Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican from Missouri.

Democratic Congressman James Clyburn says the House could vote to impeach the president this week and then wait on sending the articles to the Senate for a trial.

“Let’s give President-elect Biden the hundred days he needs to get his agenda off and running,” said Rep. James Clyburn, a South Carolina Democrat.

“I think the president did commit impeachable offenses, there’s little doubt in my mind about that. I’m also not at all clear that it’s constitutionally permissible to impeach someone after they have left office,” said Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

Toomey and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska are among the Republicans calling for President Trump to resign.