Hotel offering ‘Nooner’ baby-making Valentine’s Day special

A Canadian hotel is offering a unique Valentine’s Day special. They’re calling it the “Nooner” and it could result in free stays at the hotel for the next 18 years.

The Hotel Zed in British Columbia is offering a four-hour special on February 14. Couples can check in from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $59. If the visit results in a baby some nine months later, the couple will be entitled to free stays every Valentine’s Day for the next 18 years.

One month until Valentine's Day! Get ahead of the game for the next 18 years and book a Nooner. Get some QT with your cutie from 10-2 on Feb 14 for just $59! PLUS if you welcome a baby to your family 9 months later we'll give you a free Valentine's Day s… https://t.co/jz4FNE7iU8 pic.twitter.com/G9dSP8FuDd — Hotel Zed (@thehotelzed) January 15, 2020

The hotel, which is located in Victoria and Kelowna, has made this offer for the past five years.