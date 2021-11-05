Hot holiday toy trends for all ages

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re wondering what to add to your holiday shopping list, for all ages, here are some ideas.

Lifestyle expert and mother of three Amando Mushro has all the answers.

She says, if you have kids who love Elf on the Shelf, you are going to want to check out Elfmates.

Elfmates 3-Pack & Storybook

An adorable story and three elves that are all about kindness and doing good deeds.

The best part is that kids can actually play with these elves. The magic of the Elf on the Shelf is that you can’t touch that elf. These ones however are sent by Santa. Mushro says they can touch them, pose them, and they are a really fun toy with a great message.

Supersized Kool-aid from YWOW Brand

Kids love getting into puzzles. Now there are fun brands, like kool-aid, making them. This puzzle is made 100% out of recycled puzzle board.

So if you love the idea of sustainability, you are all set.

Socially Twisted

If you’re looking for a gift for adults, there is a game night toy just for adults.

This game is called socially twisted. You get a story card and you get a word card, then you need to use the words in the story.

It is a funny game perfect for a girl’s night, or having friends over. Sometimes the cards are wildly inappropriate, so it is for adults.

