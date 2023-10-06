LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s Pride week in the Las Vegas valley and there are different events planned. Impersonator Larry Edwards also known as “Hot Chocolate” stopped by the 8 News Now studios to talk about some of the events.

On Friday, Oct. 6, the Las Vegas Pride parade takes place at 7 p.m. with a pre-show starting at 6 p.m. at Fourth Street and Bridger Avenue. On Saturday, Oct. 7, the Las Vegas Pride Festival will be at Craig Ranch Regional Park from noon to 11 p.m. You can find more information at this link.