LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- It's the perfect drink to sip on while enjoying a steak dinner or a delicious chocolate tart. We're talking red wine! Aug. 28 is National Red Wine Day, and we're celebrating in style.

Wine has been around for thousands of years. In 2007, UCLA researchers discovered what they believe is the oldest winery. The winery was founded in Armenia in 4100 B.C. Archaeologists unearthed a wine press, fermentation and storage vessels and much more.