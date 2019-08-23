Hospital celebrates 80 years over the rainbow with adorable “Wizard of Oz” tribute

This photo provided by Allegheny Health Network shows four newborns as characters from “The Wizard of Oz” at Allegheny Heath Network’s West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh. The hospital wanted to honor the 80th anniversary of the film. ( Chuck Balcik/ Allegheny Health Network via AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Sunday, Aug. 25, the world will celebrate one of time’s most beloved films: “The Wizard of Oz”.

For generations, the film has inspired viewers with its heartwarming journey featuring Dorothy, a girl from Kansas, and her ragtag group of friends, the Scarecrow, Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion. (Of course, we can’t forget Toto, too).

Allegheny Health Network ‘s West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh is honoring the masterpiece in the most precious way. Four newborns were dressed in costumes, looking ready to embark on their journey down the yellow brick road.

In a Facebook post, the hospital said, “Our munchkins celebrated the 80th Anniversary of the Wizard of Oz. The movie may turn 80 on Sunday, but it remains a classic, and for our newborns and their families, there’s no place like home!”

Our munchkins celebrated the 80th Anniversary of the Wizard of Oz. The movie may turn 80 on Sunday, but it remains a… Posted by West Penn Hospital on Thursday, August 22, 2019

The film was released in theaters on August 25, 1939, grossing roughly $3 million and winning two Oscars.