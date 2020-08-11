Hospital Association will pursue liability protections through Gov. Sisolak

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Hospital Association on Tuesday expressed disappointment after state lawmakers passed SB4, legislation that leaves hospitals and other health care facilities unprotected from liability claims.

“Hospitals and health care workers have been on the front lines of COVID-19 since March,” said Bill M. Welch, NHA President and CEO, “and not extending premises liability protections to them creates situations that need to be addressed to ensure the safety of patients, employees and hospitals themselves.”

NHA was careful to say they support the protections provided for other businesses under the legislation, but indicated it will pursue protections through executive orders from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak.

“We will be reaching out to Governor Sisolak’s office to request an amendment to Declaration 11 that specifically outlines protections to health care facilities during the COVID-19 emergency.”

NHA members are evaluating the implications of SB4 on business operations, and intends to say more about its effects on patient care and employee safety in health care facilities.

The legislation was passed last week during the special session of the Nevada Legislature, which reconvened to address matters ranging from school reopenings to justice reforms.