LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A $1.9 trillion package aimed at helping the country rebuild from the coronavirus pandemic seems headed toward House passage with a vote expected along party lines.

Nevada Democratic Reps. Steven Horsford and Susie Lee both praised the law during a news conference Friday.

The overall relief bill would provide $1,400 payments to individuals, extend emergency unemployment benefits through August and increase tax credits for children and federal subsidies for health insurance coverage.

“The American Rescue Plan to me is about several things,” Lee said. “Getting shots into peoples’ arms, getting our children back in school and getting people back to work.”

“The American Rescue Plan provides billions of dollars to help crush this virus, get our economy back on track and to safely reopen our school buildings and expand our vaccination efforts,” Horsford said.

The bill would provide a third round of stimulus checks to most Americans. The legislation provides a rebate that amounts to $1,400 for a single taxpayer, or $2,800 for a married couple that files jointly, plus $1,400 per dependent. Individuals earning up to $75,000 would get the full amount as would married couples with incomes up to $150,000.

The size of the check would shrink for those making slightly more, with a hard cut-off at $100,000 for individuals and $200,000 for married couples.

Some Republicans want to cut the size of the rebate, as well as the pool of Americans eligible for it, but Biden has insisted on $1,400 checks, saying “that’s what the American people were promised.”

The new round of checks will cost the government an estimated $422 billion.

The legislation would send $350 billion to state and local governments and tribal governments, including $4 billion for Nevada. While Republicans in Congress have largely objected to this initiative, Biden’s push has some GOP support among governors and mayors.

Expanded unemployment benefits from the federal government would be extended, with an increase from $300 a week to $400 a week. That’s on top of what beneficiaries are getting through their state unemployment insurance program.

The plan is expected to pass along part lines in the U.S. Senate. Congress has two weeks to pass some relief, otherwise, federal unemployment benefits will expire on March 14.

The Nevada Republican Party did not respond to a request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.