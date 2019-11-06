LIVE: Homeless Ordinance at City Hall got off to a heated start

WATCH LIVE STREAM: City council meeting on homeless ordinance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This morning there was a heated meeting inside City Hall. The council will discuss a controversial homeless ordinance that would ban sleeping or camping in public places if there’s room at local shelters. Many opponents spoke out against it in the public comment portion of the hearing.

Crowd starts chanting “the war on poor has got to go” moments after city council meeting resumes. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/3ulRvKxd2S — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) November 6, 2019

Residents all over the valley came out to share their thoughts on whether or not city councilors should move forward with this ordinance. There is a divide over this issue so comments would have run over if Mayor Goodman didn’t move on to the next issue for the day.

Things got heated inside of City Hall before public comments began as the crowd chanted against the ordinance.

“I could recess. I have a choice. I could ask you all to leave. Excuse me, let’s try and have some manners here. Let’s be courteous,” said Mayor Carolyn Goodman

There was a contentious battle between the hundreds of people who showed up as homeless advocates and supporters. Councilmembers first heard from those who are unable to stay until the end of the meeting.

Many had to be escorted out of City Hall due to not containing their emotions over the controversial issue or speaking out of turn.

A group of people leave willingly after Mayor Goodman asks a woman in the crowd to be escorted out. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/y78uMr4vg1 — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) November 6, 2019

When councilmembers reach the item on the agenda the ordinance would make it a misdemeanor to sleep in public places. It would only be enforced when there is space available at local shelters.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman said it’s meant to get people off the streets and direct them to local resource centers. However, opponents argue it’s not a solution to the problem.

Gabrielle d’Ayr said against the ordinance, “I am really incandescently angry. There is no humanity in this. I cannot fathom what the mayor or the council is thinking even considering this. I mean, already these people have been thrown away like they’re trash and now you want to penalize them to make everything that much harder?”

Critics also argue the ordinance is likely illegal. Few were in favor of the ordinance. The first portion of public comments ended, but the meeting will continue later today.