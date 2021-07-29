HOME WEEK: Kirsten Joyce jumped on home remodel bandwagon after a ‘Property Brothers’ sighting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s “Home Week” at 8 News Now, and we are having a chat with our beloved anchors on everything from deciding whether to buy or rent, to live in Las Vegas or commute and tips on how to avoid being scammed.

Today, we spoke with Kirsten Joyce who is actually in the middle of her own home remodel. She loves her home, noticed familiar faces, and a camera crew next door at her neighbor’s home one day. It was Jonathan and Drew Scott of The Property Brother’s TV show. The rest was history.

After seeing their work, she was ready to upgrade her home.





Flip through these images to see the progress Kirsten has made on her home remodel and tune in all week at 6 p.m. on Channel 8 for more “Home Week” stories.

Kitchen Remodel

Kitchen Before

Kitchen Before

Kitchen After

Kitchen After

Closet Remodel

Closet Before

Closet Before

Closet Lighting

Closet After

Are you inspired to make little updates to your home when you watch home remodel television shows? Tune in for more “Home Week” stories on Channel 8 at 6 p.m.