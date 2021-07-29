HOME WEEK: Denise Valdez shares her ‘Vintage Vegas’ home remodel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This week is “Home Week” at 8 News Now, so we are discussing everything from home shopping, buying, remodeling, and tips to avoid being scammed.

Today, Denise Valdez one of our beloved evening anchors shared her love for vintage Las Vegas homes and her current remodeling project. She is documenting the entire process on her Instagram page and regularly asks viewers for help on if she should “keep it or throw it out.”

You’ve got to see some of the interesting vintage items she discovered in her new home. Even more interesting, it is just two blocks from her old home.

According to Denise, this vintage Las Vegas home is in a historic neighborhood of Las Vegas. She loves a home that is rich in history.

What is your favorite new feature in her home remodel? Would you buy an older home and fix it up or are you only interested in a new home?

Stay tuned for updates on Denise’s Instagram page.