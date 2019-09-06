Home sale prices steady out in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are more signs home prices are leveling-off after years of steady increases in Southern Nevada. A report out Friday from the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors shows the median price for a home sold in the Las Vegas area last month was $305,000.

Although that amount is up 3.4% from one year ago, it is unchanged from June or July.

“If you look at a graph of our local home prices over the past 15 years or so, it looks like a roller coaster, soaring through the mid-2000s and then falling during the Great Recession before ramping back up from 2012 until now. If you look at it this way, I guess you can say we’re coasting along right now,” said Janet Carpenter, GLVAR president.

While the local housing supply is up from last year, Carpenter said it’s still below what would normally be considered a balanced market. There is about a 2.5 month supply of homes available for sale.

The median price of condos and townhomes in August was $177,000 up 4.1% from a year ago.

With more homes coming up for sale, prices are expected to remain stable for the time being.