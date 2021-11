LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fire crews battled a blaze at a home on Lake Mead Boulevard east of Martin Luther King Boulevard Friday morning.

The fire was reported around 5 a.m. and when firefighters arrived at the scene, there were large flames from the rear of the home.

According to Tim Szymanski with Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, there were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

#FASTALERT 6:47 AM, Nov 26 2021

UPDATE Structure fire SR147 – Lake Mead Blvd After Martin L King Boulevard

All lanes open — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) November 26, 2021

Lake Mead Boulevard was closed while firefighters brought the fire under control.