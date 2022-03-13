LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— U.S. Housing gained almost $7 trillion in value in 2021, shattering the previous record for a single year.



The U.S. Housing market is now worth twice as much as it was 10 years ago in the middle of the great recession, according to a recent Zillow study.

Sarah Pulin, a Las Vegas real estate agent said “if you are thinking about buying, it’s never the wrong time to start.”



A major focus for her, besides selling homes, is teaching people about the importance of home equity.

“This is going to be one of the biggest investments in your life,” says Pulin, “So you are going to want to do your research.”