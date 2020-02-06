Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas dies at 103

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Legendary actor and Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas has died at 103. Douglas is survived by his wife, Anne Buydens, and sons Michael Douglas, Joel Douglas and Peter Douglas.

Michael announced his father’s passing in a statement on Instagram, saying, “It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

For the rest of his statement, read the post below.

Kirk served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and had a brief stint on Broadway before he broke into the Hollywood scene.

His first major picture was ‘The Strange Love of Martha Ivers’ in 1946. He went on to star in some of the world’s most famous films, including Spartacus, Disney’s ‘20,000 Leagues Under the Sea’, ‘The Bad and the Beautiful’ and ‘Paths of Glory’, among others.

Douglas also produced, directed and wrote.

FILE – This Aug. 9, 1962 file photo shows actor Kirk Douglas in New York. Douglas died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at age 103. (AP Photo/DAB, File)

He received three Academy Award nominations and won many awards and achievements. But one of his most memorable honors was receiving the Medal of Freedom from President Jimmy Carter.

According to Biography.com, he was also a Kennedy Center honoree and won the Life Achievement Award from the American Film Institute in 1991.

Kirk not only make an impact on Hollywood and the arts, he impacted those who needed help in the everyday world. He donated millions to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Mission’s women’s center, along with several other causes.

“Dad, I love you so much, and I’m so proud to be your son,” said Michael in his statement. That sentiment and love are surely felt around the world.