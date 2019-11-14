Holiday movie lovers can earn $1,000 to watch Hallmark films!

A general view of a Hallmark Cards logo seen in South Edmonton Common. a retail power centre located in Edmonton, Alberta. The flagship shopping complex is spread over 320 acres and contains more than 2.3 million square feet of dining, shopping and entertainment space, making it one of the largest open-air retail developments in North America. On Tuesday, 12 July 2016, in Edmonton, Alberta , Canada. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The holidays are just around the corner, and what better way to get into the Christmas spirit than with some good movies that give you so much holiday cheer?! The only thing better than that is to be able to make some cash off it.

Guess what! You can! Grab the hot cocoa and the popcorn and sit in your favorite spot on the couch because ‘CenturyLinkQuote’ is looking to do just that. The company is looking for a lover of all things Christmas, G-Rated romcoms, and too-close-to-home family dramas to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies during the “12 Days of Christmas.”

Those interested can earn a cool $1,000 to do it!

Hallmark plans to release 40 new movies this season, so the channel wants to pick and pay a person to watch at least 24 movies by Christmas Day.

Are you interested? It’s simple: All you have to do is go here to apply.