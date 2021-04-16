Holi Festival of Colors set Saturday to raise funds for Vegas Roots Community Garden

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Holi Festival of Colors — a tradition in India also known as the Festival of Love — will be celebrated Saturday from 3-7 p.m. at the Vegas Roots Community Garden.

The festival will raise funds for the garden, which is located at 715 N. Tonopah Dr. in Las Vegas, just north of Bonanza Road.

The event is an opportunity to celebrate Holi, a festive occasion to welcome the spring season and signifying the triumph of good over evil.

The fesival is typically celebrated by applying colored powder on each other to enjoy the colors of life. One area of the garden will be segmented for those who wish to participate in the traditional Holi activity.

The event will also include food, music, vendors, games, a campfire in the evening, and much more. Tickets are priced at $10 per person and children under 10 are free.

COVID Guidelines will be followed and masks are mandatory.

Business sponsors include Desert Cardiology & Vascular Center, U.S. Anesthesia Partners, Eyebrows R US, Mario’s Westside Market, India Market, Cardenas Markets, and Fusion Grille Indian Cuisine.

Sponsors include Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear, Congressman Steven Horsford and Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy.