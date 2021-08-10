Hockey game to benefit wounded officer Shay Mikalonis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – UNLV Rebel Hockey is hosting a charity game to benefit Las Vegas Metro Police officer Shay Mikalonis Aug. 20 at City National Arena in Summerlin.

The game is expected to feature players from the Vegas Golden Knights, Henderson Silver Knights, UNLV, and other local first responders.

According to a tweet from Rebel Hockey, tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door the night of the event. All proceeds will go toward recovery and rehabilitation for Mikalonis.

Join us on 8/20 at City National Arena for a charity hockey game featuring players from the @GoldenKnights, @HSKnights, UNLV, and First Responders. Tickets can be purchased at the door. 🎟️



Mikalonis was critically wounded on June 1, 2020, near the Circus Circus hotel-casino, at the end of a Black Lives Matter demonstration after the killing of George Floyd.

Mikalonis was paralyzed from the neck down and requires 24-hour care. He had been recovering at an out-of-state facility before returning to Southern Nevada in April.

The man arrested in the shooting, Edgar Samaniego, has been charged with attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon. Police say Samaniego was not participating in the protests prior to the shooting.