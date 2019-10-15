HOA upset with ‘mooning’ pumpkin man

The HOA board in a Georgia community is not having it with this Halloween display. They say the homeowner went too far.

Mike O’Neill put together a pumpkin man who was mooning drivers with it’s pumpkin butt. He then made it less offensive but put a sign saying the pumpkins were censored by the HOA.

Many have found the display funny and have stopped to take pictures.

The HOA board clarified that there are new neighbors in the community with small children and find it offensive.

The “Good Day Las Vegas” crew had the jokes flying. Well, ok: Nate did. Alex and Sherry? They just laughed!