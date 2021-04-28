H&M offers free suits to inspire confidence in men searching for job

UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS – APRIL 26: A logo of Swedish fashion retailer H&M is pictured outside its store on April 26, 2021 in Utrecht, Netherlands. (Photo by Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — H&M has known for it’s stylish yet affordable fashion, has faced backlash for different things over the years, but now the Swedish clothing retailer is being praised online for its recent move to lend suits to job interview candidates for a day at no cost!

The heartwarming and inspiring One/Second/Suit ad titled “Show them what you’re made of. Walk tall with H&M Man,” will run in both the U.K. and the U.S. over the coming months.

Created by Uncommon Creative Studio, the “One/Second/Suit” ad focuses on the insight that first impressions make a difference in job interviews.

“A suit isn’t an outfit. It’s confidence. A signal to the world and a reminder to yourself you’ve got what it takes,” the ad says as voices from different women representing mothers echos in the background as the young men wake up to get ready for their job interview.

“Book the suit. We deliver it. You smash the interview. You return the suit. All free. Job done.”

The company told Ad Week it wants young men looking to land employment to benefit from this initiative.

The ad was directed by Mark Romanek, who directed films Never Let Me Go and One Hour Photo. The campaign has been running in the U.K. since April 15, and will launch in the U.S. during a test period on May 13 to gauge customer demand.