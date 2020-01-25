Breaking News
4.6 magnitude earthquake reported in Barstow, felt in Las Vegas Valley

Sismo de magnitud 4.6 se registra en Barstow, se siente en Las Vegas

Hispanic News
Barstow, Calif. (KLAS) –– De acuerdo al Servicio Geológico de los Estados Unidos (USGS), un temblor de magnitud 4.6 sacudió el área de Barstow, California. Varios residentes del valle de Las Vegas sintieron el evento sísmico que sucedió a las 7:03 p.m el viernes.

