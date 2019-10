Abuchean actuación de Tigres hacia Veracruz; marcan 2 goles durante protesta

Sebastian Rodriguez (R) of Veracruz watches Guido Rodriguez Tigres, kicking the ball during the Mexican Apertura 2019 tournament football match at Luis Pirata Fuente stadium in Veracruz, Veracruz state, Mexico on October 18, 2019. – Veracruz players did not engage on the game for the first five minutes of the match to protest not receiving their salaries and received two goals. (Photo by VICTOR CRUZ / AFP) (Photo by VICTOR CRUZ/AFP via Getty Images)