LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Saturday night will be the fourth and final concert for the Korean pop music group BTS at Allegiant Stadium. High winds are also forecast for the valley leading to the stadium putting out alerts on social media.

The latest alert posted to Twitter states, “Please note, high winds have been forecasted for this weekend’s events. Venue staff and event producers will be monitoring the weather conditions throughout the weekend. If weather conditions turn severe, all outdoor activations will be closed to ensure everyone’s safety. Please stay tuned to this page for updates.”

The stadium followed this post with two more writing that as of 8 a.m. outdoor activities are currently open and that tonight’s performance will still take place as planned.

(Image: National Weather Service)

