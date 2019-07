ROCKTON, Ill. — A high school robotics team in Illinois designed a one-of-a-kind motorized wheelchair for a 7-year-old boy with cerebral palsy.

The parents of Jack Hughes reached out to the students asking if they could make some adjustments to the joysticks. Instead, the students rewired the car, added a remote control for his parents, a more comfortable chair and even some fancy wheels.

According to the family, Jack has been playing outside in his new chair every day since he got it.