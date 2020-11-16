High Roller offering unique math, engineering lesson plan for students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With most Clark County students learning from home during the pandemic, parents might be looking for some teaching opportunities.

The High Roller observation wheel has launched a self-guided STEM field trip for families. The 30 to 40-minute lesson plan includes thought-provoking discussion questions on architectural design, technology, geography, science, mathematical facts and figures and more.

Families will start their adventure at ground-level on the LINQ promenade before making their way onto the High Roller, the world’s tallest observation wheel at 550 feet.

Before boarding the High Roller, families will discuss the High Roller and any preconceived notions of observation wheels and Ferris wheels.

While in the cabin, families can use the fun facts, discussion points and questions provided while enjoying the 30-minute rotation and the spectacular 360-degree views. Families will be provided with facts and figures about the High Roller.

There is special pricing for locals if you present your Nevada ID.