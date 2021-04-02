Serious crash closed westbound lanes of Sunset near Green Valley Parkway for 2 hours

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The westbound lanes on East Sunset Road were closed approximately 100 yards in both directions from Athenian Drive for about two hours Friday. According to Henderson Police, at around 4:49 p.m., police and fire were dispatched to the area after two vehicles collided.

Henderson Fire even had to extract a person from a vehicle. Two people were taken to the hospital. Both are expected to survive.

According to the preliminary investigation, speed and impairment are not believed to be a factor.

No other details were released.