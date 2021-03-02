Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve offers opportunities for birdwatchers on World Wildlife Day

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Lots of people are picking up new hobbies during the pandemic, and birdwatching is one of them. Birdwatching has surged in popularity over the last year, from simple window feeders to outdoor excursions.

Part of the appeal is being able to bird watch anywhere and during all of the seasons. It also allows people to connect with others while remaining socially distant. Social media has helped the hobby of birdwatching take flight, even attracting younger birdwatchers.

World wildlife day is Wednesday, March 3. Las Vegas Now Host Roqui Theus has more on how the Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve offers bird watchers opportunities on World Wildlife Day.