LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As the situation in Ukraine intensifies by the day, a Henderson woman has made it her mission to help Ukrainian refugees who are now stuck at the U.S.-Mexico border.





Nina Naydenova woke up at the crack of dawn Saturday morning to start her drive to Tijuana.

“I feel like it is a humanitarian crisis and no matter what nationality you have to be a part of this,” Naydenova said.

For days Naydenova was collecting supplies such as clothing, dry food, and hygiene products for the Ukrainian refugees at the U.S.- Mexico border.





Naydenova is Russian, she tells 8 News now she felt an urge to stand by the people who are being hurt by the leader of her native country.

“It is kind of like having a bad relative who did something bad and I want to make it up to the people my relative hurt,” she said.

Naydenova shared with 8 News Now the devastating images of the long lines of people waiting to be seen by immigration and most who have no choice but to camp outside. The hundreds of Ukrainian refugees were able to escape to Mexico because there were no visa requirements but now, they are left waiting until they can reunite with loved ones on the other side of the border.