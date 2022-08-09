LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Henderson is honoring military men and women through a special program that recognizes their efforts.

Applications are currently being accepted for the Hometown Hero Military Banner Recognition program until September 1.

Henderson residents, businesses, or organizations may sponsor a street banner to honor an active-duty serviceperson.

The honoree must be a Henderson resident or the immediate family member of a Henderson resident, on active duty and in good military standing.

The City of Henderson will install and display selected banners along Water Street and South Green Valley Parkway (south of Horizon Ridge) for one year.

Banners are installed prior to Henderson’s November 2021 Veterans Day Ceremony.