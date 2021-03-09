Henderson Symphony Orchestra to present 2 virtual concerts

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Two upcoming virtual concerts will feature some of the valley’s best young musical talent as well as some masters.

The City of Henderson and Henderson Symphony Orchestra are presenting the Young Artists Showcase which features five junior artists ranging in age from six to 14 years old and and 13 senior artists ranging from 15 to 18 years old. The soloists were selected through an online audition process. The concert will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 12.

The second concert, “We Are Here,” is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, March 19. Composers Jessie Montgomery and Dabrinka Tabakova alongside traditional masters Samuel Barber and Antonín Dvořák will give performances celebrating strength and diversity.

The virtual concerts are free and can be viewed live at the city of Henderson link.