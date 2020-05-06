Henderson school hosts virtual cheer performance to encourage, unite Las Vegas community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The virtual cheer and dance performed by Henderson International School Elementary Cheerleaders was designed to encourage and unite the Las Vegas community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since there are no sports to cheer for at this time, the team’s cheer coaches decided to cheer for the city instead. In addition to the motivational cheer, the team also performed a pom-dance along with their coaches to “Try Everything” by Shakira.

As students and staff transitioned to distance learning, the team’s coaches maintained team practices through virtual clinics which provides their cheerleaders with a sense of normalcy during this time.

Henderson International School was founded in 1992 and is a diverse private preschool through eighth-grade college preparatory school based in Henderson, Nevada. This school is home to students from more than 30 countries.

Henderson International School develops customized student curriculum starting from early childhood that includes STEAM-based courses with an emphasis on robotics, critical thinking exercises, and learning experiences that prepare students for top-tier colleges and tomorrow’s international challenges.

Henderson International School offers a unique array of in-school and after-school activities designed to build and broaden students’ curiosities to drive the school’s mission to cultivate confident, well-rounded students who ultimately contribute wisdom, compassion, and leadership to a global society.

For more information visit www.HendersonSchool.com.