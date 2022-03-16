LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Henderson Police Department is actively looking to hire current police officers from local and out-of-state agencies during its recruitment period.

Henderson Police Officers are offered a variety of premier benefits, including four-day workweeks, education reimbursement, a retirement package through the Public Employee’s Retirement System (in place of Social Security), and a generous vacation policy.

Current police officers interested in joining HPD must meet standard requirements in addition to the following criteria:

Currently possess an “active” Nevada Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Category I certification; or out-of-state equivalent and must obtain reciprocity through the Nevada Commission on POST requirements

Have successfully completed a police academy training program, field training program, and a probationary period

Must be currently employed by a law enforcement agency and in good standing

In September the department received 79 applications through its lateral recruitment, with 64% of applicants coming from several Nevada law enforcement agencies in addition to out-of-state applicants from California, Idaho, Hawaii, and elsewhere.

Lateral recruitment allows the department to fill open positions with qualified and trained police officers through a shortened training program.