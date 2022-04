LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— At approximately 3:26 p.m. Henderson police reportedly responded to an armed robbery near the 1100 block of North Green Valley Parkway.

Police presence is heavy in the area of Green Valley Parkway and Paseo Verde Parkway.

Bartlett Elementary School has been placed on a soft lockdown due to the heavy police presence. The Police activity is unrelated to the school.

