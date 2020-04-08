Henderson Police implore public to stay home after receiving tips of torn caution tape at playgrounds

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police are imploring the public to stay home after receiving tips of torn caution tape at area playgrounds.

In a Facebook post, the department said in part, “This tape is up to protect you from the spread of COVID-19.”

They reminded people that being in close proximity of others is unsafe and to be particularly wary of playground equipment.

One Facebook user commented the tape at their park was torn down, and people were playing basketball. Another said, “What is wrong with people! I for one, do not want this to go on and on.”

Police stressed the virus won’t be going away anytime soon if residents continue to ignore warnings.

“Please do your part,” the post concludes. “Talk to your family members about the importance of staying home.