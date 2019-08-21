Henderson Police Department wraps up pedestrian safety enforcement campaign

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The Henderson Police Department just wrapped up its 15th campaign under the Joining Forces Program. From August 5-16, officers made 376 total stops. That includes drivers and pedestrians.

Within those stops, 247 people were ticketed for various offenses, 127 were issued a warning and two people were arrested. The majority of the offenses were related to speeding.

The funding for the extra patrols came through the Nevada Department of Public Safety — Office of Traffic Safety for the 2019 Joining Forces Program. The grant provides funding for enforcement and education in hopes of reducing deaths and injuries on roadways.