HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — One man was transported to the hospital and another was arrested following a stabbing, according to Henderson police.

The incident was reported Wednesday around 4:18 p.m. in the area of West Pacific Avenue and Market Street.

Police said the two men got into an fight and one stabbed the other. The injured man was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody and the incident is under investigation.