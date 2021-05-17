Henderson police and fire called to investigate drowning near Lake Las Vegas

HENDERSON, NEV. (KLAS) — Police officers and firefighters are investigating a drowning in the City of Henderson. The agencies were called to the 20 block of Summer House Drive near Summer House Drive and Lake Las Vegas Parkway in reference to a possible drowning incident.

When they arrived at the scene, an adult was located in the lake adjacent to the homes in the area. At this time, the incidents leading up to before the adult drowned were not released.

The investigation is ongoing. No other details were released.