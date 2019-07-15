Henderson man suspected of killing woman in murder-suicide ID’d by coroner

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of killing his girlfriend during a murder-suicide was identified by the Clark County Coroner Monday. The coroner said 39-year-old Victor Crisan died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Henderson Police said Crisan took his own life after he shot and killed 42-year-old Juliane Kellner. It happened at Crisan’s home in the 600 block of Whitney Ranch Drive near Whitney Ranch Drive and Sunset Road.

Police discovered their bodies during a welfare check. Last week the I-Team spoke with the family of the victim, and they believe the police could have taken action sooner.

“Family, friends, everybody’s screaming and crying, telling them this is not right. Her car is parked there, there is something wrong here, and you guys need to do something about it and they would not,” said Brandon Wilt, son of the murder victim.

Police said Kellner and Crisan met on the Plenty of Fish dating website. The two had been dating for about a month.

The motive for the murder-suicide is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the department at 702-267-4911, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.