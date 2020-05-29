Henderson man indicted for restaurant robberies in the valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — The U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada announced that an investigation by the FBI, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, as well as the Henderson Police Department led to the arrest of Ryan Sanchez, 20, who was arraigned and indicted in federal court on Thursday for allegedly committing a series of armed robberies to local restaurants in Henderson and Las Vegas.

Sanchez is charged with three counts of robbery and three counts of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The allegations contained in the criminal complaint and indictment, state that from February 11, 2020 to April 14, 2020, Sanchez committed three armed robberies in Henderson and Las Vegas at three different sandwich shop locations.

ALLEGATIONS AGAINST SANCHEZ:

Feb. 11:

Waved a handgun and while wearing a surgical mask pointed firearm at employee and demanded money from the safe

April 9:

Sanchez allegedly entered a restaurant, climbed onto the counter while waving a handgun, and demanded money from an employee

April 14

Sanchez allegedly pointed a handgun at a restaurant employee and instructed the employee to open the cash register

If convicted, Sanchez faces a 20-year prison sentence and a $250,000 fine for each count of robbery and a mandatory minimum sentence of not less than seven years imprisonment for each count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

In addition to imprisonment and fines, Sanchez also faces a period of supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties.

A trial is scheduled for July 27, 2020.