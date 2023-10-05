LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson’s Water Street will be filled with hundreds of classic, custom, muscle cars, trucks and motorcycles for Henderson Hot Rod Days 2023.

The event which takes place on the weekend of Oct. 6 and 7, is hosted by the city of Henderson and Boulder City Cruisin’ Association.

There will be more than 30 vendors at the event, as well as live entertainment, Hot Rod Happy Hours, and awards given out for the best cars.

There’s a pre-registration party on Thursday, Oct. 5 at the Pass Casino from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event is open Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and then Saturday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

