Henderson holding community meeting to discuss concerns over replacing Henderson Pavilion with new arena

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — There’s a lot of excitement about hockey in the Las Vegas valley, but in Henderson, where a new arena is being built for a minor team, there are concerns.

The city of Henderson will be addressing questions from residents Monday night.

Last month, Henderson Mayor Debra March and the Vegas Golden Knights announced plans to build a new 6,000-seat area which would replace the Henderson Pavilion at the intersection of Paseo Verde and Green Valley parkways.

Since then, city leaders say they’ve received phone calls from people opposing the location. Some residents say the traffic on Green Valley Parkway is already too congested.

The city says it was already looking at replacing the 18-year-old pavilion which, according to the city, sustained severe wind damage.

In addition to hosting minor league hockey, the new arena will be used for community events all year long.

The community meeting regarding the Henderson Pavilion is tonight (Monday) at the Sun City MacDonald Ranch Clubhouse on Horizon Ridge Parkway. The meeting is an open house from 4 to 7 p-m with presentations every hour at 4, 5, and 6 p.m.