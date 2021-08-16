Henderson elementary transitions to distance learning because of COVID-19

HENDERSON (KLAS) – Frank Lamping Elementary School in Henderson will immediately transition to distance learning because of a high number of COVID-19 cases on campus.

Principal Robert Solomon said in a statement online classes will last at least two weeks as the school and district evaluate the situation. Solomon said students who do not show symptoms of COVID-19 will be allowed to return to face-to-face instruction on Monday, August 30.

The principal did not say how many people connected to the school tested positive, and whether they were students, teachers, or other staff members.

Solomon said the Clark County School District is working closely with the Southern Nevada Health District, and that families will be notified if students had close contact with an individual who tested positive. Anyone in close contact will need to quarantine for ten days.

“Please know that we appreciate your cooperation during these challenging times,” said Solomon. “The District has taken precautions in accordance with reopening plans to limit further risk to others.”

Clark County schools returned to in-person instruction last week. Lamping Elementary is the first in the district to return to distance learning as a precaution.