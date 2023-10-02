LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cowboy Bootsie may be small but he’s getting big attention for his top dog skills.

Cowboy Bootsie just returned from competing in the Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge National Finals in Missouri. Only a handful of dogs nationwide receive an invitation to this prestigious event. The two-year-old 10-pound miniature schnauzer is owned by Todd Sisneros, a Henderson resident and teacher at Clark County School District.

He trains at Positive Changes where our 8 News Now team caught up with him right after he returned home from the finals. He competed against other top canine athletes from around the country in the weave challenge where he raced in and out of weave poles and then through a tunnel.

If you’re wondering how Cowboy Bootsie did? You will have to wait until January when the results are announced.