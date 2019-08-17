Henderson ‘Clear the Shelters’ event helps dozens of pets find Fur-Ever homes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of shelters across the country are helping animals find their fur-ever homes today.

This is the fifth year for “Clear the Shelters.” The event raises awareness about the benefits of pet adoption and aims to lower overpopulation at shelters.

The Henderson Animal Care and Control Facility is one shelter in the valley participating this weekend by offering discount adoption rates.

The Henderson shelter will be open until 5 p.m. today and reopen tomorrow for this cause. Anyone who wants to adopt must have their furry friend chosen before 4:30 p.m. #8NN pic.twitter.com/YY9UqreYFs — Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) August 17, 2019

As of 1 p.m. on Aug. 17, the event processed a total of 150 shelter pet adoptions at both The Animal Foundation’s main campus and Everyday Adoption Center at PetSmart in Henderson.

Hundreds came to the shelter today, some people even lining up before the doors opened at 7 a.m.

Animals looking for a loving home include cats, dogs, rabbits, guinea pigs, and a turtle. The Henderson animal care and control facility is an open admission shelter, meaning staff taken in abandoned, stray or owner-surrendered animals.

This is Hercules. He is 2-years-old and looking for a “fur-ever” home. He was originally adopted from the shelter as a puppy but unfortunately was owner surrendered because the owner couldn’t pay the medical bills after he ate a big toy #8NN pic.twitter.com/pGtO6Ffvz4 — Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) August 17, 2019

Adoptions are very important because it clears kennel space for more pets coming in each day. The shelter says events like this help with their numbers, and staff makes sure to find the best home for these animals.

The shelter will continue the adoption promotion tomorrow. All cat, dog, and rabbits are half-priced with an additional 50 percent discount for people who live in Henderson.

To get that deal, bring a driver’s license or other state-issued ID.