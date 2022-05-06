LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — CraftHaus Brewery has partnered with local firefighters to create “Station Haus” which is a new beer being released this weekend.

“It’s our third annual Station Haus brew and we do this with Henderson Firefighter Benevolent Association,” said Dave Forrest, the owner of CraftHaus Brewery. “The beer stands out in that it’s a lager. It’s got a little bit of smoky malt to it as well which gives it that nice hue. And it tastes absolutely crisp, clean, and delicious and it will be available tomorrow at our annual event.”

Some of the proceeds are donated to Angel Fire Department, which is similar to Make a Wish. The firefighters support veterans in the community and also let sick children spend time on a fire truck.

The event is Saturday, May 7, from noon to 3 p.m. There is also a specially made soda for the children.