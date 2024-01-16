LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson, are you ready to rock?

The City of Henderson announced Tuesday it is now accepting applications for its fourth annual Battle of the Bands competition.

New this year, the competition will have two categories: one for bands whose members are all 20 years or younger and one for bands where at least one member is 21 or older. To qualify for either category, bands must consist of two or more performers local to the Henderson or Las Vegas areas.

Each band must submit an entry video and the top five bands from each category will be selected to perform at the final battle, held at the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater on Saturday, March 30 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The top three bands in each category will win cash prizes. First place in the 21 or older category will receive $1,500, second place will receive $500, and third place will get $250.

In the 20 and younger category, the cash prizes will be $500, $200, and $100 for first, second, and third places.

According to a release, winners will also be considered for future bookings at various Henderson events.

Applications will be accepted until Friday, March 1. Finalists will be notified by March 15.

To apply, visit the City of Henderson website.