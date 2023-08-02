HENDERSON (KLAS) — The City of Henderson Animal Care and Control is clearing its shelters due to it nearing capacity, offering half-off adoption fees for all animals until Aug. 31.

The Henderson Animal Care and Control facility has around 200 animals in its care, which is 90% capacity. It is expected to reach 100% by the end of the week, with fewer than 10 kennels available for dogs and cats.

Throughout August, adoption fees are $45 for dogs, $40 for cats, $17.50 for rabbits, and $5 for guinea pigs, which includes routine vaccines spay/neuter surgery, a rabies tag, microchip ID, and a Henderson pet license for qualifying adopters.

Those unable to bring an animal home but are wanting to help, adoption sponsorships and donations are available. Visit the Henderson Animal Care and Control facility, open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, for more information.

Animals available for adoption are first-come, first-served and no appointment is necessary. Adoptions close at 4:30 p.m.

For additional information or to view available pets online, visit the City of Henderson’s website.