Helping save turtles with bra clasps

How do you fix a broken turtle shell? A rescue team in North Carolina uses glue, tape and bra clasps.

Take a look at how rescuers are using the surprising fix to save the lives of injured turtles.

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue has been rescuing about 40 turtles a week, some have been run over by cars, lawnmowers or boats. The agency put out a call for the bra eye closures and says they have had an overwhelming response. They are now asking, instead of sending more closures, just donate the money you would have spent on the shipping. Here is a link.